Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Short Interest Update

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 24,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of META traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,417,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,682,986. The firm has a market cap of $422.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

