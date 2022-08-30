Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is CI Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,036 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $521,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 395,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The stock has a market cap of $422.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

