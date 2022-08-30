Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 49,844 shares.The stock last traded at $175.20 and had previously closed at $174.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $925.95 million, a PE ratio of -582.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day moving average is $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $2,342,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

