Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

