Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of MREO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,903. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.