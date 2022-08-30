Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.
Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of MREO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,903. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.