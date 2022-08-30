Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMLRY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.05. 329,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.