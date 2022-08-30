Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 124,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,364,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. 56,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

