Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.