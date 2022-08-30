Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MEDXF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 26,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Further Reading

