McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $619,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 94,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $426,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.24. 59,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.