Maxcoin Trading Down 41.4% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $112,387.79 and approximately $15.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,336.08 or 1.00065129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00232869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00142971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00239224 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

