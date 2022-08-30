MASQ (MASQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $114,017.00

MASQ (MASQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $114,017.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

