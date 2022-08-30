Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,366 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Copart worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after purchasing an additional 610,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. 11,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

