Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 47,338 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,338 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 13.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 72,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 143,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,651. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $363.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

