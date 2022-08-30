Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 129,784 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,784 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Newmont worth $59,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

NEM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 344,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.