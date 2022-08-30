Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,088 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

