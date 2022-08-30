Martingale Asset Management L P Has $38.48 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.97. 43,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.