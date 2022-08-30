Martingale Asset Management L P Has $33.92 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,130 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $33,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. 8,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

