Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,077 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.21% of Raymond James worth $47,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.2 %

Raymond James stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

