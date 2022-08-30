Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $76,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

