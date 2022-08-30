Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $52,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

