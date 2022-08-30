MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

MarketWise Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.02. 99,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,579. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 689,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,360. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

