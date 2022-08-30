MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
MarketWise Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.02. 99,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,579. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
