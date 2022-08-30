Marathon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 25,643 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 12,467 put options.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. 6,031,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.