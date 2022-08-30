MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.44 million and $4.37 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.