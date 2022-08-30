Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Tops $37,828.53

Maecenas (ART) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $37,828.53 and $26.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

