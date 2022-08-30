Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 21,668 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $7,638,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,268 shares of company stock worth $1,305,842 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

