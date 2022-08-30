Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 178,764 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,764 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,457. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

