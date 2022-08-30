Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 11,265 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VV stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.35. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,106. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.17.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

