Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 378,195 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,784. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

