Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,149 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IGIB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,307. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

