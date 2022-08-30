Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,616. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.