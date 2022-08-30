Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,499 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Huntsman worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HUN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

