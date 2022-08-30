Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,186,000 after acquiring an additional 165,469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.60. The company has a market cap of $294.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

