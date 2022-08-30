Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 457,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,102,395. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

