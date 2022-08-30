Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,554 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 358,615 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

