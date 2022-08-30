Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 74,092 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,913. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

