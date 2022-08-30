Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Varonis Systems worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 420.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,553. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

