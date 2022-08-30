Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE M traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,893,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.