Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $512.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $505.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.68.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.69. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.21.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

