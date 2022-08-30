Lossless (LSS) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $10.19 million and $243,449.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lossless Coin Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
