Lossless (LSS) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $10.19 million and $243,449.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.