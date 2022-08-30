LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in August

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,210. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.