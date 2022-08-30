Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.37. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,234. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

