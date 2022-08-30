Liquidia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 552% compared to the average daily volume of 2,158 call options.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 315,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,899. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 191.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

