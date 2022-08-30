Liquidia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,076 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 552% compared to the average daily volume of 2,158 call options.
Liquidia Stock Performance
Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 315,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,899. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.34.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 191.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.