LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $517,027.10 and approximately $3,319.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00070355 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

