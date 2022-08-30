LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LFVN stock remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

