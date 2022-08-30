LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.51. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,066 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Insider Activity

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,144,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,136,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,232 shares of company stock worth $3,040,180 over the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

