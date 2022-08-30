Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:LBS traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.79. The stock has a market cap of C$318.87 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$8.31 and a 1-year high of C$11.76.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
Featured Stories
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.