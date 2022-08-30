Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
