Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $15.60. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 13,992 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,139,029 shares of company stock valued at $206,303,085 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,535.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

