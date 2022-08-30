Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $273,145.16 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $273,145.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE LBRT traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $16.10. 3,961,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.
